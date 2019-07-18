Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal government has said that the Republic of Ghana has deported about 995 Nigerians through the land border in the last 18 months.

The Chairman, National Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure in Abuja while receiving Professor Augustine Nwagbara who was sacked recently from a Ghanaian university.

Recall that Nwagbara was reported to have been sacked from the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana, over comments he made in a video that went viral.

Dabiri-Erewa added that although 508 Nigerians were deported within the last six months, 486 were deported in 2018.

While condemning the situation, Dabiri-Erewa further said the African continent will suffer if Nigeria took a decision to melt out such treatment to nationals of other African countries.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “It will not go down well in the continent if Nigeria decides to do what they do to Nigerians over there.

“We demand respect. If a Nigerian commits a crime, you should deal with that particular person rather than generalize issues by punishing those who are innocent of the crime.”

On the recent signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Dabiri-Erewa added that there was the need for African countries to come together and work towards the enhancement of bilateral ties.

On his part, Nwagbara disclosed that he was yet to receive a letter of dismissal from the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana.

Nwagbara further said the controversial video in circulation was doctored, while also saying that the entire saga was to back xenophobia against Nigerians in Ghana.