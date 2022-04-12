From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Tuesday added another feather to his cap, when he received a Fellowship award from a Ghanaian outfit, the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP).

The investiture which ushered the NYSC boss into its 2021/2022 fellowship hall of fame, in recognition of his outstanding role towards the transformation of the scheme into its current state, was held at the Yakubu Gowon House in Abuja

Speaking during the investiture and decoration, CIPRMP Executive Director, West African region, Richards Kpoku-Aquarte, with his delegation had enumerated the resounding achievements of the NYSC DG, presenting him with an award of special recognition.

According to him, the Institute, established in 1995 is an international institute, professionally structured to strategically advance entrepreneurship proficiency, cultivate management excellence, and enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

Kpoku-Aquarte further noted that the award was in recognition of the exceptional and outstanding qualities of General Ibrahim during his short period in charge of affairs at the NYSC.

“The institute is really proud to recognize you given your strategic inputs in service delivery at the scheme. We commend your leadership dexterity; we also commend your leadership integrity. That is the reason the institute has singled you out for the recognition with an award. The NYSC has made great impact under your watch as the Director General. You have initiated great and positive national awareness, making very outstanding strides in the scheme in the short period of time in charge,” Kpoku-Aquarte commended.

In his response after the decoration, General Ibrahim had thanked the institute for considering him worthy for recognisation, noting that other African countries are learning from the scheme to have similar establishments.

He also explained that NYSC remains one of the oldest agencies in Nigeria and the corps members are excelling within the four cardinal programmes designed to uphold the national unity and integration of the country, which include orientation course, Primary Assignment, Secondary Assignment also known as Community Development Service and the winding-up and passing out parade.

Enumerating the various outstanding achievements of the scheme, especially in the areas of skills acquisition, manpower development among others, the DG also announced that the scheme will soon unveil its bran new, state of the art television and radio stations.