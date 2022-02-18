From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

GHANA and Nigeria have stepped up efforts to deepen economic ties between both countries.

The development followed the 2022 Ghana-Nigeria Business Council Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum held yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking during the forum, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, said both countries were looking at various areas of cooperation, particularly non-oil such as cassava and ginger production.

He explained that since Ghana and Nigeria were two big economies within the south region, it was high time that both countries formalise the engagement in order to take full advantage of the potential between both countries.

“We are looking at various areas of cooperation. There have been series of meetings that took place in the last two days, trying to do Business-to-Business meetings. We are looking at non-oil of course, in the area of cassava production, in the area of ginger, from raw materials into manufacturing,” Bawa said.

On the lingering trade crisis between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders, Bawa noted that both countries have age long trading ties which started during the trans-Saharan trade.