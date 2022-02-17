From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria have stepped up efforts to deepen economic ties between both countries.

The development followed the 2022 Ghana-Nigeria Business Council Chief Executive Officers (CEO) Forum which was held in Abuja.

Speaking during the forum, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Rashid Bawa, said both countries were looking at various areas of cooperation, particularly non-oil such as cassava and ginger production.

He explained that since Ghana and Nigeria were two big economies within the south region, it was high time that both countries formalise the engagement in order to take full advantage of the potential between both countries.

“We are looking at various areas of cooperation. There have been a series of meetings that took place in the last two days, trying to do Business-to-Business meetings. We are looking at non-oil of course, in the area of cassava production, in the area of ginger, from raw materials into manufacturing,” Bawa said.

On the lingering trade crisis between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders, Bawa noted that both countries have age-long trading ties which started during the trans-Saharan trade.

He stated that the issues have been there for some time, but efforts have been made at the highest level between both presidents to resolve the issues.

Bawa disclosed that the technical committee put in place by the ministries of trade of both countries has been ordered to iron out some of the rough edges of the seemingly perennial problems of Nigerian traders in Ghana after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding last year.

“I must say that it is so insignificant if you look at it in terms of the investment of Nigerians in Ghana. But it is a matter that needs to be resolved.

“So, I must say that it is not a general happening in Ghana in respect of Nigerian traders not being treated. It is a matter that as you are aware, even two siblings sometimes have a little bit of some misunderstanding which is being ironed out. Very soon, it will be a thing of the past,” Bawa also said.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said the platform was a belated one.

Abubakar who was represented by a former Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi Hong, said apart from the diplomatic and cultural relations between Nigeria and Ghana, the business-to-business relationship ought to have been on the platform of both countries for a long time so that at least, it will be a business-to-business platform for solving problems.

“Especially if this type of platform has been there in existence before, we wouldn’t have had the crisis we are having with Nigerians in Ghana because the business-to-business relationship would have been able to address it because they are closer to the people and they know the challenges, they know the issues and before the government could come in, this relationship would have been resolved.

“I think this is highly commendable for this very belated type of platform and we are saying that this relationship and the platform should continue to be more frequent so that at least, it will first and foremost create a closer relationship between business communities in the two countries and also, it will be a platform for solving problems if there is any along the way,” Hong said.

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the programme was part of the efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the area of economic diplomacy to further improve and further relations in the economic field with Ghana and other countries within the African continent.

Onyeama who was represented by the Director, West Africa Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Tunde Mukaila, assured that efforts by the government would provide adequate protection for Nigerians in Ghana to ply their trade.