Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the December 7 general elections in Ghana, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigeria president, has urged the two major political parties in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ensure peaceful, credible and transparent polls.

Obasanjo, in a letter dated November 20 and addressed to the leaders of the parties, and made available to Sunday Sun yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, sought for building efforts aimed at enhancing mutual trust and confidence in the relevant national institutions and in the electoral process.

The letter, addressed to the Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Frederick Blay and Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as well as to the national executive committees of the two parties, reads in part: “As the preparation for the 7 December, 2020 general elections continue, we must be reminded of the importance of preserving the unity, peace and stability of the country which has been bequeathed to you by those before you including our late brother.