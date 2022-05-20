Nigeria’s superlative performance at the West Africa Scrabble Championships was resoundingly applauded by hosts Ghana who showered encomiums on the high level of the game in the country.

Sierra Leone and Gambia also featured at the inaugural edition of the championship and were awed by Nigeria’s spellbinding display.

Charles Tatchi, who was the best placed Ghanaian (12th) at the four – day championship, commended Nigeria for living up to expectations.

“We knew Nigeria has huge pedigree as far as scrabble is concerned not only in Africa but the world. Their performance here was that of class and we just have to acknowledge their prowess in the sport,” he submitted.

Richard Sock was one of the top performers in the Sierra Leonean team and he expressed high regards to Nigeria stressing that the level of its players is extremely high.

Team Nigeria was on the spotlight at the four-nation scrabble masters championship with Eta Karo leading Nigeria to an astonishing campaign to occupy the first to eleventh positions among its 15 representatives.

“They marveled at our dominance,” an elated Nigeria Scrabble Federation President Toke Aka said.

He added, “They asked how they can improve and I advised them about going to the schools and also told them of the need to have a thriving scrabble environment in addition to our street-smart ability.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has congratulated the team for their superb showing in Accra.

According to Aka, the minister in a phone call said the team has made Nigeria proud.