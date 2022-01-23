Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is to be dismissed following the Black Stars’ group stage elimination at Afcon in Cameroon, the BBC understands.

Ghana suffered a dismal tournament under the Serbian, taking only a single point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros and finishing bottom of their group.

The 3-2 defeat to Comoros in a game they needed to win to qualify for the last 16 marked one of the lowest points in the national team’s history.

Rajevac was re-appointed for his second spell as Ghana boss in September 2021 and initially did well, successfully taking Ghana out of the second round of World Cup qualifying with a controversial win against South Africa.

However, following their Afcon performance, Rajevic will not continue.

It is now expected that he will be replaced with an interim coach as the Black Stars prepare for the final qualifying games for Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars will learn who their opponents will be following a draw in Cairo on today.