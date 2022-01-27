The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is desperately shopping for a venue for a final 2022 World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles.

This is because the Cape Coast Stadium may not be available for the first leg, while the Accra Sports Stadium may not pass the CAF inspection.

There are even suggestions that the GFA is even mulling playing the game outside Ghana should they not find a suitable venue.

Interestingly, Nigeria is also in search of a match venue for the return leg.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, which has hosted Super Eagles recent home games, has been banned by CAF for being sub-standard.

The MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is now most likely to host the West African derby.

The World Cup playoffs over two legs will be played between March 23 and 29 with the overall winners advancing to the World Cup in Qatar.