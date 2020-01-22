Ghana on Wednesday introduced an enhanced health screening procedure for passengers coming into the country, Minister for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu announced.

These measures were being introduced to prevent the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that has been noticed in other parts of the world.

In a statement, the minister said an alert had been sent to 16 regions on the disease, as well as guidance information on the disease.

The country has also enhanced surveillance at all of its entry points including the Kotoka International Airport.

“In addition, there is in-country capacity to diagnose the 2019-nCoV through laboratory testing of the appropriate samples by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research,’’ the statement assured.

The Ministry of Health has also alerted all medical facilities in the country to be prepared to manage cases, in case of an outbreak.

It also urged citizens and residents of Ghana to observe strict basic hygiene rules including washing of hands thoroughly with clean water and soap at the appropriate times. (Xinhua/NAN)