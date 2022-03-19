Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton has safely arrived in Ghana for the 2022 World Cup play- off games this month. The four-time African champions have been paired with Nigeria to battle for a place in the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 be- fore the return leg at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29. Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid . With the technical team of the Black Stars yet to officially announce the squad for the crucial games, Chris Hughton has arrived in the country. 100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss is expected to play a vital role by advising Otto Addo, who is the interim Black Stars coach with assistance from George Boateng and Didi Dramani.