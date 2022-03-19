Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton has safely arrived in Ghana for the 2022 World Cup play- off games this month.
The four-time African champions have been paired with Nigeria to battle for a place in the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.
Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 be- fore the return leg at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.
With the technical team of the Black Stars yet to officially announce the squad for the crucial games, Chris Hughton has arrived in the country.
The former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss is expected to play a vital role by advising Otto Addo, who is the interim Black Stars coach with assistance from George Boateng and Didi Dramani.
The Black Stars after a disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon are expected to beat the Super Eagles for a place in the Mundial having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.
