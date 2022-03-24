Ghana Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, is set to host African public sector leaders in the 3rd edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA).

The event is scheduled to hold form May 11 to 13 at the Plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra Ghana.

APSCA organised by InstinctWave, Africa’s Premium B2B Event and media specialist has also announced the call for entries for nominations for the three-day event.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Now, in its third year, APSCA themed, “Repositioning Africa’s Public Sector for Sustainable Development, will bring together all levels of government stakeholders to showcase international and local case studies, their projects, innovations that stood them out to be more citizen-centric, vibrant, transformative and sustainable.