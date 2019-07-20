Nigeria Premier League side Enyimba FC are set to complete the signing of Daniel Darkwah from Asante Kotoko in the ongoing transfer window.

The 24-year-old had his contract with the Porcupine Warriors terminated by mutual consent ahead of Enyimba’s move a few days ago. Footballghaha.com can report that the left-back has arrived in the West African country to pen a three-year deal with the club.

He will undergo a mandatory medical test before inking the contract today.

Enyimba FC already have Ghanaian duo Fatau Dauda and Farouk Mohammed in their fold.

Darkwah featured for Aduana Stars before joining Asante Kotoko last year.