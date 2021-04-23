From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria has denied alleged derogatory remarks circulating in the media attributed to President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

An official of the Ghanaian High Commission in Abuja, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the comments were nothing other than fake news making waves in the social media.

Akufo-Addo was alleged to have said: “We must learn from the mistakes of Nigeria, and never in our entire history be ever so foolish. You cannot declare war on your country and still be enjoying federal allocation as a state except in complicity with the government. The Nigerian government is an ethnic government, not a nationalistic government. What I cannot understand is why Nigerians themselves are not angry enough to change the situation.”

But the official said the reports was misleading.

“The statements accredited to Mr. President are not true and misleading. There is no occasion either in private or public where President Akufo Addo attacked the good people of Nigeria. Mr. President holds the brotherhood of Ghana and Nigeria in the highest regard.

“The said statement is the handwork of enemies of the two brotherly countries whose desire is to continue to see unnecessary tension among the good people of the two countries. We shall continue to see peaceful coexistence among the good people of Ghana and Nigeria.”

The official further said the Republic of Ghana and the Federal Republic of Nigeria would continue to work together to promote the well-being of the two counties, while also urging the general public to kindly disregard the wrong information.