From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament, Alban Bagin, has promised that the impasse between his country and Nigerian traders in Ghana would be resolved soon.

Bagin stated this, yesterday, when he addressed members of the House of Representatives, at plenary.

The speaker said plans have reached advanced stage to resolve the issues that led to the closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

“Of particular mention, in this regard,is the reconsideration of the one million United States-Dollar minimum capital requirement for trading enterprises under section 28 (2) of the Act. This is to facilitate regularisation of the businesses of the affected Nigerian retail traders in the trade impasse.

“Equally commendable is the special concession to be applied to the requirement for the payment of 0.5 per cent Stamp Duty on the capital investment required by both the GIPC and the Registrar-General’s Department in respect of investment by foreign nationals.”

He said his visit to Nigeria was in line with efforts to finally resolve the issue and commended Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for his legislative diplomacy to Ghana when the incident occurred last year.

“This impasse followed the full implementation of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, 2013 (Act 865), which occasioned the closure of shops belonging to some foreigners including some of our brothers and sisters from Nigeria,” Bagin stated.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.