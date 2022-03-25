A Nigerian football Coach and Club owner, Olufemi Benjamin Olatunji who just returned from a course in Ghana has revealed the fret of an average Ghanaian soccer fan of the Super Eagle but says most of them are banking on the past records and relying on God of soccer to favour the Black Stars.

Olatunji, who owns CAF B coaching license revealed this while featuring on a popular radio sports’ program in Ibadan, saying “I have just returned from Accra in Ghana where I went for a soccer course and saw how much average Ghanaians fans dread the present Nigerian soccer squad.”

“They are of the believe that past records favours them and there’s going to be an element of good-luck in favour of Black Stars playing at Baba Yara Stadium against the Super Eagle according to most of my Ghanaians football coaches who spoke to me during my stay”.

The owner of a popular South African soccer outfit, Femben Stars football Club/Academy that is campaigning in 3rd division league, SAB Castle League in South Africa, however warned the Super Eagles not to be carried away by the noise and distraction that might be coming from the stand during the game because is part of the plans of Ghanaians to distract Eagles.

“Ghanaians fans seem more passionate and dedicated about their national team than their Nigeria counterpart from my experience there because they could go at any length to support their national team, even if it’s requires fasting or voodoo,” said Olatunji.