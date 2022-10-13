The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) under the auspices of Ghana High Commission in Nigeria has urged youths aspiring to obtain university degrees to take advantage of its forthcoming international students recruitment fair.

According to it, the standard of education in Ghana is high, being as a result of learnings from Nigeria.

Mr Nicholas Quansah, Trade Attaché, Ghana Consult General, gave the charge on Wednesday in Lagos at a news conference held ahead of a scheduled Oct. 17 to Oct.18 education fair in Ikeja.

According to Quansah , the fair is to give opportunity to school certificate holders or parents who want their children to have their university degrees in Ghana.

“About 16 universities, all fully accredited, are coming to the students fair.

“It is part of Ghana’s service to promote relationship with Nigeria, just as we participate in international trade fair.

“We encourage interested youths and parents to come for the fair, listen to the universities offers that exist in all levels of undergraduate, post graduate and PH.D courses as there will be on the spot admission,” he added.

Speaking, Mr Yaw Dankwa, Recruitment Officer, University of Ghana, disclosed that no fewer than 5,000 Nigerians were presently schooling in Ghana, with free movement under the ECOWAS protocols and with resident permit.

According to Dankwa, the academic system in Ghana is operated in a way that students graduate at expected time, as they are made to study full time.

“We have lots of collaboration with Nigeria. It is being said that the standard or quality of education in Ghana is rated high, this is as a result of what we learnt from Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Mr Banda Abdallah, Deputy Director, GEPA, who said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be involved in the admission procedure, assured that security of students was prioritised.

He also said that they could stay back after graduation.

Abdallah, who expressed that the fees were affordable, mentioned some of the institution to include University of Ghana, Kumasi Technical University, Central University, WISCONSIN International University College, Ghana among others. (NAN)