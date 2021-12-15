From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rashid Bawa, has assured that the required Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing procedures for travellers to the West African country were not meant to harass and embarrass Nigerians.

He gave the assurance when he visited the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

His visit followed the alleged maltreatment of a Nigerian who tested negative to COVID-19 in Dubai only to test positive on arrival in Ghana.

The envoy pointed out that while the COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was mandatory, Ghana would not maliciously produce COVID-19 positive test results for visitors, especially Nigerian visitors.

Dabiri-Erewa, in her response, agreed with the Ghanaian envoy that although the COVID-19 test was a necessary requirement for visitors to Ghana, Ghanaian authorities “must ensure that visitors are treated with dignity, fairly, and humanely.”

