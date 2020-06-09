Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than six people were feared dead in a ghastly road crash at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Also scores were injured and were rushed to Toronto Hospitals Onitsha.

The accident occurred when container lorry laden with cartoons of keys and bags of foreign rice lost control and rammed and fell on six tricycle known as Keke.

At the time of filling this report rescue operation by law enforcement agents was on to remove those were trapped under the lory.

The accident happened at black spot at Upper Iweka were many accidents had occurred in the past years. Details later