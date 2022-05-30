Africa’s leading video entertainment provider, MultiChoice has announced a price drop on its DStv and GOtv decoders in Nigeria albeit, for a limited time only.

The price drop will see the DStv decoder, dish kit with one-month Compact subscription drop from N18,600 to N12,000, while the GOtv decoder, GOtenna with one-month Max subscription will go from N9,500 to N6,900. Both are on the newly introduced Ghen Ghen Reloaded offer.

The DStv Ghen Ghen Reloaded is specially designed for the Nigerian family and with over 135 channels, DStv Compact offers the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports boasting of a range of channels including SuperSport Premier League, Africa Magic Urban, Honey, WWE, Universal, KIX amongst others.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

For GOtv customers, they get to enjoy a broad selection of over 75 local and international channels on GOtv Max when they get on the offer train. Some of the channels available on GOtv Max include BET, ROK, Africa Magic Family, M-Net Movies 4, SuperSport La Liga, Starlife, Cartoon Network and a host of others. In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, explained that the price drop is part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of today’s business realities on customers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is also a reflection of our commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians. With this discount, we are proactively lowering the entry requirements for new customers to get a GOtv or DStv decoder.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

This ensures they stay connected to credible information and other quality programming, which can be comforting and entertaining for many families, especially with the 2021/2022 Football Finals currently airing”, and BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion, UEFA Nations League competition starting in June”, Ugbe said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

•

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .