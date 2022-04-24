By Bolaji Okunola

Italian transfer market expert, Gianluca Di Marzio has hinted that new Manchester United coach; Erik Ten Hag could be interested in signing Napoli goal poacher, Victor Osimhen.

It was gathered the Super Eagles striker is being linked with a move to England; six years after Arsenal missed out on his signature.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Manchester United are in the market for a striker ahead of the opening of the transfer window, with Uruguay marksman Edinson Cavani out of contract in June and the future of Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain following the recent appointment of Erik Ten Hag as permanent coach of the club.

Di Marzio has revealed that United could be interested in Osimhen, with incoming coach Ten Hag looking to bring in a center forward.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I believe that only Manchester United, among the big players in Europe, could be interested in the Nigerian,” Di Marzio said during Giochiamo di Anticipo, a program broadcast on Canale Otto, according to Area Napoli.

“After the arrival of Ten Hag they could invest in a striker capable of attacking the space.”

Osimhen began his career as a professional footballer at Wolfsburg. From there, he joined Charleroi, then to Lille and Napoli signed him last season.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

This season, he has scored sixteen goals in twenty seven all-competition appearances for the Blues.