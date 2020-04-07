Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An information technology (IT), revolution is about taking off in one of the oldest secondary schools in the South-East, Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Onitsha. The 1974 set of the Old Boys Association of the school recently donated 200 laptops to the school.

DMGS Onitsha was founded in the year 1925 by the Church Missionary Society, (CMS) now Anglican Church. The school has produced several trailblazers in various fields of human endeavour.

Having undergone several transformational stages in learning and facilities, the class of 1974 decided to key into the information technology aspect of the school development by donating 200 high definition laptops in batches. They were valued at about N30 million.

The old boys, while presenting the second batch of the 200 laptops to the school recently, said they remain committed towards making a mark in the IT revolution in the school.

The presentation team was led by Nnamdi Okoye, an engineer. Some of the other class members in the team include Joe Onyejekwe, Sam Ochokwu, Beniah Nduka, Obiozor Obigbo, Samuel Iwunor and Nwora Egbuniwe representing the class of about 60 surviving members.

At the ceremony, Okoye explained that the Class of 1974 took the decision to assist the school in that direction after extensive consultations and deliberations among their members resident in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

He said the old boys went for the best brand of the computer laptop, bearing in mind that nothing less should be given to the school that had impacted much on their lives. He paid glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the school, the teachers who moulded them and the various clergymen who also instilled discipline, fear of God and strive for excellence in them during their days in the school.

He said that it was the wish of the class that, with the provision they have made, the school could use it to impact more information communication technology (ICT) skills into the students who will make use of them and also earn revenue with the registration of more candidates for the computer-based test of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“Looking back, we can say God has been good to us. We wanted to do something for ourselves and it was elaborately discussed and we came to the agreement that the fund should be channelled this way. I think this will be an enduring legacy,” he said.

Principal of the college, Rev. Cannon Chigozie Anieto, who couldn’t hide his excitement over the gesture, said members of the Class of 1974, has etched their names in the golden book of the college by their intervention.

“The world has gone computer-compliant and the economy now is Internet-based. If you don’t know anything about computers these days, you will suffer. Imagine Nigeria still deriving the bulk of what it earns for the economy only from oil when there are other goldmines untapped. The world economy has gone beyond oil, talk about solar energy, fossil fuel and the rest of them.

“This gesture will be of immense benefit for the students and the staff. Once you know a bit about computer or delve more into it, you are on top. Above all, we have been making efforts to have a JAMB CBT centre here, and with the provision of these laptops, the task has been made quite easier for us. We are gradually coming to the number required by JAMB and in no distant time, we shall get there,” he said.

President of DMGS Old Boys Association, Onitsha branch, who is of the1983 class, Prof. Nnamdi Oguno said the donation by the Class ‘74 would serve as an inspiration to the younger old boys of the 80s and 90s, so that they too would think of more legacy projects to take up in the school.

“If they reflect on the fact that those Class of 74 have some retired public servants among them but could still embark on this noble objective, it will inspire them to do more too. I will take back what I’m seeing here from the Class of 74 to my own class though we are also trying in our own way.

“One of the joys of being an old boy of DMGS is the spirit of comradeship and commitment that exists among them. Just this morning, we got six new members into our fold simply because they saw two of us putting up cap and shirt emblazoned with the school logo when we visited the Onitsha shopping mall in the morning”

Prof. Oguno described the DMGS brand as a selling brand more than ever and also paid tributes to the founding fathers of the school for their labour of love noting that what they started like a plaything has become a global movement.

Prof Oguno also appreciated the school principal for his dexterity in managing the school and the children so far, noting that it was not an easy task. He said the old boys of DMGS are exceptional and should be encouraged to foster more brotherliness across the globe.

In his vote of thanks, the principal, while appreciating their gesture, told the old boys that, like Oliver Twist, the school would keep asking for more. He said the old boys are often remembered in prayers anytime they gather because according t o him; the school wouldn’t have attained its present height without their support.

He recalled that it was through the efforts of the old boys that the school was rebuilt after the devastating effects of the Nigerian Biafran civil war.