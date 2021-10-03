What better way to celebrate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary than with a new, entertaining movie?

From October 1, movie lovers will have the opportunity of getting their first view of Gidi Box Office’s debut film, 13 Letters, directed by Kayode Peters.

The romance drama laced with a generous dose of comedy follows the story of Akinola Owolabi, a chronic playboy, who suffers a major backlash when 13 of his ex-girlfriends take their grievances to social media. His attempt at damage control leads him down a different path where romance and love may find him again. But can a leopard change its spots and give love another go?

13 Letters parades Gulder Ultimate Search winner, Kunle Remi as Akinola Owolabi aka Owoblow in the movie. Among the cast are also reality TV stars, Bolanle Babalola and Rosie Afuwape of the Ultimate Love fame, and Teddy A from BBNaija. Others include Nollywood belle, Bimbo Ademoye, Mofe Duncan, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amanda Dara, Adedamola Adewole (Adeherself), Ariyike Dimples, and Chris Iheuwa.

Speaking on why 70 percent of the dialogue is delivered in Yoruba language, the writer explained that it was to help the movie connect with Nigeria’s indigenous culture, especially seeing that not many cinema movies are done in indigenous languages. She added that while the movie was not based on any real-life story, most people at some point have suffered a level of heartbreak, so the film story is relatable.

Gidi Box Office, an online Nollywood streaming platform with over 5,000 hours of content ranging from feature films, TV series and documentaries, also has in the works another production, Alaga to be released soon.

