October 1 is always a new beginning for Nigeria as a country, and what better way to celebrate it than with a new, entertaining movie fresh off the wood.

This year, movie lovers will be getting their first view of Gidi Box Office’s debut film ’13 Letters’, directed by Kayode Peters.

The romance drama laced with a generous dose of comedy follows the story of Akinola Owolabi, a chronic playboy who suffers major backlash when 13 of his ex-girlfriends take their grievances to social media.

His attempt at damage control leads him down a different path where romance and love may find him again. But can a leopard change its spots and give love another go?

The movie stars Gulder Ultimate Search winner, Kunle Remi in the role of Akinola Owolabi, notably called ‘Owoblow’ in the movie.

Among the cast are a few reality TV stars, including Bolanle Babalola and Rosie Afuwape of the Ultimate Love fame and Teddy A from BBNaija.

Others include Nollywood belle, Bimbo Ademoye, Mofe Duncan, Bolanle Ninalowo, Amanda Dara, Adedamola Adewole (Adeherself), Ariyike Dimples, Chris Iheuwa and others.

Speaking on why 70 per cent of the dialogue was delivered in Yoruba Language, the writer explained that it was to help the movie connect with Nigeria’s indigenous culture, especially seeing as not many cinema movies are done in indigenous languages.

She added that while the movie was not based on any real-life story, most people at some point have suffered a level of heartbreak, so the stories in the film are relatable.

Gidi Box Office, a budding online Nollywood streaming platform with over 5000 hours of content ranging from feature films, TV series and documentaries also has in the works another production, ‘Alaga’ to be released soon.