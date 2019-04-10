In a bid to position Nigeria as a global cybersecurity powerhouse, Gidinerd Limited, a leading Nigerian marketing and technology company, has recently partnered with one of the world’s largest cybersecurity technical certification bodies, EC-Council.

EC Council is a leading IT and e-business certification awarding body and also the creator of the famous Certified Ethical Hacker and Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator. EC-Council has trained over 80,000 individuals from organisations such as the US Army, the FBI, Microsoft, IBM and the United Nations; with its certifications recognised worldwide and have received endorsements from various government agencies including: The US Federal Government via the Montgomery GI Bill, National Security Agency (NSA) and the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS).

Speaking on this partnership, co-founder and GidiNerd’s enterprise solutions architect, Confidence Staveley, said, “It is no longer a question of can you be hacked? It is about dedicating resources to the mitigation and remediation of the cyber plague that is menacing the world today. Consequently, EC-Council’s e-Learning courses are designed to help organizations and Individuals take preemptive measures against malicious attacks, by learning how to identify and defend the weaknesses in their own network.”