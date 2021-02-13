By Agatha Emeadi

For years, ladies have cheated men when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day. They always expect elegant gifts from the menfolk. Now the men want memorable gifts from ladies, for a change. So ladies, what have bought for the special men in your lives?

In case you are still wondering about the gift to buy for your man, then get a tip from Princess Chika Acholonu, CEO, OUD Majestic: “Men also need to be pampered during festive seasons. We have Bespoke valentine gifts for him and her, fragrance boxed sets, perfume gifts and more. Valentine is one of those times to show love, care and pamper. At OUD majestic, we have prepared for the lucky men and women with Gold, Platinum Diamond and Majestic luxury boxes. These boxes come with a lot of exciting and luxury fragrances like Ispahan OUD or sillage Oros, Hatim or Black Diamond, Halawat Rooh/OUD Majaz, Hatim, Killer OUD. All of them have a message of love.

As she says, “Men deserve to be treated to special Valentine gifts and that is why we are ready to help you choose the right gifts for him.”