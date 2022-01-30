By popular demand, season three of the drama series, Gifted, would soon hit the screen.

Last year, both seasons one and two premiered amidst critical acclaim for their originality. Based on Nollywood audience ratings, Gifted ranked 2nd most-loved drama series in 2021 on IROKOtv, coming closely behind audience favourite, Blood of Enogie. Okey ‘Oakfil’ Ezugwu, who is notable for hit movies like I Believe, 41Love, and Brother’s Keeper, produced both series.

The new series features Ifeoma Obinwa, Somadina Adinma, Benjamine Touitou, Kenechukwu Eze, Jenifer Okoli, Chinonso Arubayi, Maryann Apollo, Stan Igboanugo and fast-rising actress, Oge Gabriel. Also starring in the series season three are new faces including Florence Owanta, Adaeze Phillo, Debby Frankson, Caroline Okonkwo, and Paul Vicks.

“We are overwhelmed with the reception of seasons one and two. Season three is filled with twists and an incredible plot that even the audience will find themselves dazzled,” Okey Ezugwu said.

Produced for IROKOtv by Oakfil and directed by Filmboy Adeyemi Morafa, Gifted is a Cinderella story of Ebele, a young orphan girl who is raised by her paternal uncle and his wife. They stopped her education to fund their children’s while she becomes their slave and serves them wholeheartedly. Her only support is her paternal grandmother but she too is unable to save Ebele from the wickedness of her uncle’s family. Ebele’s passion is sewing and this is a gift passed on from her late mother. When Lolo comes to the village, there’s the hope of light at the end of Ebele’s tunnel.

Fast forward to season three, Ebele’s return from the United States seems to be a blessing, as she becomes the pioneer of the village’s Fashion Academy, but old enemies still lurk around and old wounds have failed to heal. With the help of a few good friends, Ebele navigates through village life, this time as a woman with a voice and a mission to accomplish.