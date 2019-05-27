Ben Okezie, Abuja

The Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly Church, Abuja, Joshua Iginla stunned congregation, recently, when, on his birthday, he donated N21 million cash to 142 widows.

The celebrated pastor also donated parcels of land worth N4.5 million each to 20 of his pastors. lginla admonished the widows, who were drawn from the congregation not to thank him but ‘’thank God that made it possible’’.

The pastor also donated N1 million to a particular widow, Mama Ekanna, whom he said as a tenant in his parents’ house gave him a military blanket which he so much cherished as a young pastor.

A Nollywood actor, who is currently ill and needed financial asistance was given N1 million to support his medical bill. Iginla said that his special gift for members of the Nollywood who attended his birthday ceremony will be made secret.

Last year over two hundred street beggars were blessed and removed from the street as they received over N20 million, while cars were also given out to many people.

Explaining why he indulged in donating to widows during his birthday, lginla narrated how in the past widows‘ prayers saved him from a plane crash.

‘’I was to be involved in a plane crash, and I heard a voice that told me that I will not die because the prayers of widows have saved him. l resolved from that day to be a blessing to widows during my birthdays,” he disclosed.