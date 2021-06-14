By Moses Akaigwe,

As automakers, car buyers and fleet owners across the world continue to embrace de-carbonisation, the use of electric vehicles (EVs) by transporters and those in logistics business in Nigeria has always been a question of not ‘whether’ but ‘when.’

The answer came on Friday in the Gbagada, Lagos, when a safety-focused, technology-driven logistics company, GIG Logistics, inaugurated a range of purpose-built electric vehicles for deployment in its operations in the city.

Assembled by indigenous auto company, Jet Motor Company, the Jet Mover vans were procured by GIG as part of its commitment to a sustainable future for the environment, as well as to enhance the efficiency of its operations, and impact on the businesses of its customers.

GIG Logistics’ director of operations, Ocholi Etu, explained that the launch of the 100 per cent electric vans was the first practical step in the company’s journey towards carbon neutrality, adding that, as support infrastructure improves, the company would be deploying more EVs to the long-distance (inter-state) routes.

Etu, who spoke at the formal unveiling, also identified some of the vital advantages of Jet Mover and other EVs as eco-friendliness, zero emissions, zero noise pollution, and lower maintenance costs.

He disclosed that studies had revealed that electric vehicles have 70 per cent lower maintenance costs compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.

Giving more insight into the innovative investment, Etu said, “We are the first Nigerian and, perhaps, African company in the logistics space to deploy electric vans for operations. We are able to achieve this feat due to our partnership with Jet Motor Company, also a futuristic player in the automotive space, with focus on sustainability.

“We are proud of our carbon neutrality focus and this is our first physical step on the path to becoming a zero-carbon logistic company.

“The entire global logistics industry is presently focused on issues around environmental sustainability, as reports have shown logistics as an industry that contributes the largest share of carbon emissions.”

According the director of operations, an interplay of EV advantages means that, in the immediate and in the long run, GIG Logistics’ services would become more affordable, while taking e-commerce in Nigeria and beyond to greater heights.

As part of the unveiling ceremony at the CIG Logistics office in Gbagada where a charging point has been installed for the EVs, the charging of Jet Mover was demonstrated to the visitors, who were informed that it takes about two hours to get a full charge that will take the vehicle through close to 300 kilometres.

Also at the event, head of strategy, Jet Motor Company, Joseph Wemimo, described GIG Logistics as worthy partners in mobility innovation. He explained that, aside from GIG, the assembly plant’s target market includes fleet operators, logistics companies, government institutions, religious organisations, schools, corporate firms and individuals.

Accompanied by Sanjay Rupani, Jet Motor’s director, sales/marketing, Wemimo further remarked, “At JET, we believe the future of automobile is electric, and not internal combustion engine. To this end, we have committed resources to a future-forward strategy that includes building an ecosystem that will help with the production and deployment of electric vehicles

“Over the years, we have built a reputation of excellence in vehicle assembly. We assemble commercial buses under the brand of Jet Mover. We also assemble cargo van, ambulance, security bus, among others.

“Although we started by assembling internal combustion engine vehicles, our objective from the beginning was to transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable alternatives…”

“Today, on behalf of the co-founder, JET, Mr Chidi Ajaere, his Canadian and Asian counterparts, we welcome you to this special event in which we are delivering the first batch of the Jet Mover electric vehicles to Africa’s fastest growing e-commerce logistics company, GIG Logistics.”

Both Etu and Joseph appealed to the government to take a cue from what the partners have done by investing in sustainable energy infrastructure{ including the provision of charging points} for the transportation sector, in order to facilitate the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs.

“We have had to battle with inconsistent government policies, poor infrastructure like epileptic power, lack of direction from government on EVs, and limited funding support.

“These challenges cannot be the norm if Nigeria is to replicate what its counterparts are doing to support the mainstreaming of electric vehicles. With the steadily growing share of EVs in the overall vehicle market as demonstrated by EV sales which rose to as much as 2.2 million in 2019, Nigeria cannot afford to ignore the huge potential of EVs.”

One of the highpoints of the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding {MoU} by which Jet Motor is expected to provide robust after-sales support to the vans.