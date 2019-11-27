Globally, technology ushered in new ways of doing business and organisations that failed to innovate are left behind. To show they are masters in their own game, GIG Mobility, formerly known as God is Good Motors, is investing seriously in the use of technology innovation to enhance customer experience.

The technology-powered transport company officially launched operations in Ghana last week where it would operate inter-city services in two of its major cities.

According to Chief Operating Officer, GIG Mobility, Vuakpor Muoghereh, the expansion into Ghana is in line with the company’s agenda to provide great customer experience for commuters across Africa. “We are committed to moving people across cities easily and safely. We are launching our Ghana operations with two terminals in the cities of Accra and Kumasi where we will run the Accra /Kumasi route as well as the Accra / Nigeria route. We plan to cut across major regions in Ghana in the shortest possible time”.

The company has launched several technology driven tools to redefine transport, including its booking app available on Google play store and iOS for Apple users and its locally developed enterprise mobility platform which allows interested investors to operate in the transport industry through the GIGM enterprise partner model.

Although the market competition is tightening for operators in the transport technology market, especially for players who use mobile applications (apps) to run taxi businesses, GIGM has become the continent’s first interstate transport business with operations even outside Nigeria. The company has in many ways proven to understand mobility in Africa.

GIGM is the first company in Ghana to power intercity/state/region transportation with the use of end-to-end technology solutions and the first transport platform in Ghana to engage in intercity operations.

Chidi Ajaere, executive chairman of the GIG Group, stated that the company is undergoing complete restructuring and strategically repositioning for global opportunities but is at the same time, very mindful of the need to learn from its local experiences in Nigeria and elsewhere.

“GIG mobility is committed to moving people freely and easily. We believe in the digitalisation of transportation and are very deliberate in our approach. We want to change the way transport is done in Africa with key focus on the interstate/city space, one country at a time. Ghana has a rich market that is yet to be fully explored. Road transportation accounts for over 90 percent of the passenger traffic in the country.