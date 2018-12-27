The Igbo are being harangued. They are being blackmailed; even brow-beaten over the presidency. Their right to the office is being repudiated and questioned. It is being made conditional. Somebody somewhere is trying to give the impression that the right of the Igbo to the office of the president is a privilege, not a right. That is why they are being tossed about like a snail shell over the matter.

In 2015, the Igbo shunned Muhammadu Buhari at the polls in preference for the then president, Goodluck Jonathan. Hell was let loose thereafter. The Igbo were pummeled from all quarters. They were accused of voting wrongly. The critics made it look like every segment of Nigeria must vote in certain prescribed ways. They conveniently ignored the fact that prescriptions and proscriptions are not the stuff Nigerian elections are made of. Different segments of the country vote according to their perceived or declared interests. Over the years, the south west and north of Nigeria have been very well known for this. But when the Igbo voted according to their group interest in 2015, their exercise of their franchise was made to look ill-considered. They were told that they made a mistake.

Four years after, critics of Igbo voting pattern are up in arms again with their antics. They are telling the Igbo how they must vote if they must have a stake at the presidency. They are asking the Igbo to embrace Buhari in 2019 if they must dream about the presidency in 2023. That is the trending blackmail. It has, in recent weeks, become the sing song of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. He has repeatedly told the Igbo to vote for Buhari in 2019 in order to secure a chance at the presidency in 2023. The way the SGF has been sounding, it is like he has the authority to determine the political future of the Igbo race. That is the effrontery and audacity that some people have been wielding. Individuals who accidentally found themselves in government have been toying with the destiny of an entire race. But that blackmail does not seem to be working. The Igbo are not about to embrace a president who has discriminated against them in a manner no Nigerian leader has ever done.

Having lost the hope of winning Igbo votes for Buhari in 2019, the schemers have changed their tactic. Their effrontery has graduated to impudence and mischief. That is what is oozing out of the south west at moment. The mischief-makers have got the Yoruba to start laying claim to the presidency in 2023 as a way of putting the Igbo on edge and, possibly, blackmailing them into accepting Buhari at the 2019 polls.