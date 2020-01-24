Leading Chinese smartphone company, Gionee, has assured consumers of its dedication and passion to continue with development of innovative devices that would meet up with the specific needs of its teeming customers. Speaking in Lagos during the official unveiling of the new wave Gionee M11 series, Managing Director, Gionee Nigeria, Mr. Benneth Ekechukwu, said: “ We understand that phones are not just necessities. It goes beyond that. It’s a lifestyle. We have researched on this and that is why the company is unveiling yet another lifestyle device”.

He noted that the company has consistently kept up with providing strong and durable battery, which keeps customers always in power, while stating that the phone’s features and stylish designs are very strong and capture every moment in clear detail.

Ekechukwu stated that with the official introduction of new Gionee M11 series into the Nigerian market, the company was excited to build on the success of the Marathon series, even as he noted that the newly unveiled mobile device would continue to offer Superior and Super Speed. According to him,” the device is built with a super IPS Visual Display on a 6.3inches Full High Definition Plus screen (FHD+) that provides an expansive and immersive experience.