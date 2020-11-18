Tony Udemba

Gionee Mobile, has once again affirmed its leading role in Nigeria’s highly competitive mobile telephone industry, with the unveiling of its latest mobile device, Gionee M12.

Speaking at the official launch of Gionee M12 in Lagos recently, Mr. Benneth Ekechukwu, managing director of the company in Nigeria stated that it has always been known globally for its innovations and unflinching commitment in the design and manufacture of high quality smartphones and related devices.

According to him, “ Once again, we bring to you a world class device with cutting edge features, designed to wow you.” He explained that the radiant slim design is comfortable to hold, even as he assured her consumers that the innovative mobile device would be the cynosure of all eyes as it hits the nation’s market like a thunder bolt.

He said, “Gionee M12 is built with 48MP AI Quad camera supported by 108MP super pixel. This combines multiple images into a single photo, allowing you to create a whole new high quality photo without camera noise when you zoom out images. Simply put, the device has real power, highly efficient, full speed and extreme performance”.