From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A 10 year old girl identified as Suliyat Abubakar has allegedly thrown his step brother into the well in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The girl said she took the action because her father showed more love to her step brother more than her and her other siblings.

The state Commissioner od Police, Mr Bolaji Salami who paraded the girl at the state police command, Akure said the suspect would be prosecuted accordingly.

He said the young girl was arrested behind the Central Mosque, Akure.

The Police commissioner said the girl threw the baby, Usman Abubakar into the well, out of annoyance that her father was showing more care for his brother.

“The girl had lied to her parents that her brother was kidnapped, but later confessed that he was inside the well,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said the baby’s corpse was later recovered from the well.