From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy struck in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as an 18 year old girl, Idowu Biletiri stabbed her elder brother, Kehinde Biletiri to death.

The incident which threw the entire community into mourning was said to have been reported to the police.

Idowu was said to have killed her brother after he had questioned her for not sleeping at home the previous day.

It was learnt that the suspect returned home after some days that she had left and her deceased brother queried her, asking for where she was sleeping since she left home.

The suspect, instead of answering her brother, reportedly went into the kitchen took a knife and stabbed her brother.

It was learnt that the suspect and her deceased brother were the only ones at home when the incident happened.

The suspect was said to have been arrested by the police and currently detained at the Igbokoda police post.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command Mr Tee Leo-Ikoro confirmed the incident.