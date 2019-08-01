Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old Eniola Shittu ,at Ikopa Tuntun, Abiola way, Abeokuta for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend, David Peremobowe 31, to rape her close friend (name withheld).

The suspects were arrested following a report lodged by the victim at Obantoko police division that she was at home on July 24, at about 1:45pm, when her friend Eniola Shittu sent a message to her on WhatsApp that she should help her buy food and drinks mixed with drugs “skushis” and bring it to her boyfriend’s house at Somorin area of Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

She told the police that when she arrived at Peremobowe’s house, he offered her a bottle of beer which she took.

She said: “Immediately I finished drinking the beer, I became very weak as a result of which Peremobowe raped me and while he was doing it, my friend, Eniola, used her phone to do a video recording of how I was being sexually abused.”

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “On the strength of the victim’s complaint, the DPO Obantoko Division, SP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to the boy’s house where Peremobowe and his girlfriend Eniola were promptly arrested. The Gionee handset with which the video coverage was made was also recovered.”

DSP Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and possible prosecution.