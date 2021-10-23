A public relations practitioner and Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Aramide Noibi, has advised young girls against bad peer influence. He gave the advice during this year’s Forum of the 2021 GAAP Girl Child Day, sponsored by Orphanage Foundation.

He equally advised parents and guardians on the need to educate their children and wards against negative influence.

According to him, “children, more importantly, the girl child must adhere to such meaningful advice that will see them weather the storm of life for a better tomorrow for them.”

There were also lectures to impart knowledge on the girl child against costly mistakes that could lead them to unwanted pregnancies. Eminent scholars, seasoned administrators, consultants and counsellors delivered these lectures.

The event featured the presentation of awards to those who have been committed to the growth of the organisation. They included Mary Mercy Osemeka, Boye Falonipe, and others.

GAAP certificates of support were presented to Onwuso Mabel Okoro, a care giver from Divine Heritage Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos; Cecilia John Adams from Bola Mofo Zion Shelter, Lagos, and Ijamido Orphanage Home.

