Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government said that it will refurbish girls’ schools and establish skills-acquisition centres in the schools as part of efforts to support girl-child education and empowerments.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this during the celebration of International Day for the girl-child on Friday which was held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

“This administration will ensure that girls schools are made conducive for learning; I assure you of our support all the time,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders including parents, traditional and religious leaders as well as community leaders to make necessary mobilisation to encourage the girl-child to receive quality education.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in Kebbi State Ministry of Education, Hajiya Rafaatu Garba, explained that the International Day of the Girl-child was celebrated worldwide to promote the right of the girl-child and to address the unique challenges in their education.

She also said that the event was being celebrated to sensitise the public on the importance of support for the education of girl-child education.

Garba commended Governor Bagudu for providing six buses to girls’ schools and the plan by his administration to purchase more buses for other schools in the state.