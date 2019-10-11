Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need for inclusive and equitable education for the girl-child as the only way to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in Nigeria.

She maintained that the economic development of Nigeria is dependent on the elimination of gender discrimination and adequate investment on girls education.

The Minister spoke in Abuja, on Friday, during walk with girls and parents to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the girl with the theme “Girl First, Unscripted and Unstoppable”.

She pleaded with Nigerians to change their attitude towards girl child education and empowerment, describing them as assets and not liabilities as being painted by some cultures.

She said: “We must recognise the fact that girls contribute immensely to our future and the Nigerian government must consider the empowerment of women and girl children as part of its development agenda.

“Achieving the SDG programme as regards girl-child education can only be possible through promotion of access to quality education.”

She urged parents to value the girl child as a unique gift from God and note that gender is biological. “Educate your girl child today and your family is guaranteed of a greater and better tomorrow,” she insisted.

Speaking to the female students, the Minister urged them to be serious with their studies as education is power.

Similarly, Director General, National Center for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta, while briefing newsmen, noted that investing in girls education remains the best option for changing world.

She added that girls who miss out on foundational education and skills in 21st century technology driven world may be vulnerable in future, as they would not be able to reach their dreams.

She said: “In this rapidly changing world, any female child that misses out on foundational education and life skills will be more vulnerable in future. It will worsen inequality and re-echo poverty for the future generation.”