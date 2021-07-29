By Lukman Olabiyi

As part of the effort to promote girl-child education in Nigeria, a non governmental organisation (NGO), Ornaments of Grace and Virtue (OGAV), has empowered no fewer than 1,000 pupils of public schools in Lagos State.

The empowerment scheme initiated OGAV, tagged:’Blooming in Adversity’

was done in collaboration with Cakasa Ebenezer Foundation.

The beneficiaries were pupils of various public secondary schools in Lagos State Education District (LSED) 1, which covered Agege, Alimosho and Ifako-Ijaiye.

The pupils were given care pack, which contained food items, washable sanitary pads, underwear and stationery and were given lectures on menstrual hygiene and career development. The event was held at Government Senior College, Agege, and witnessed by government officials, stakeholders and parents.

Speaking on the motivation behind the initiative, the founder of OGAV, Mrs Olubusola Kolade, said the idea behind it was to foster a better future for Nigeria since training the girl child amounts to training a nation.

She said her foundation and its collaborators had been in forefront of promoting girl-child education for over five years.

Kolade said her group do organised one-month summer leadership camp for teenage school- girls annually, but

COVID-19 pandemic restrained it from holding in 2020, which made them to change strategy to empowerment. A professional nurse, Lady Alaba Ajayi, counselled the pupils on dos and don’t during mensuration while state Tutor-General, Education District 1, Titilayo Solarin and Mrs Olubukola Rosanwo, Head of Counseling Unit lectured them on how to attain their potentials.

