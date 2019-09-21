An apprentice at a tailoring shop in Lagos, Adenike Fatai, reportedly committed suicide just three months after her boyfriend identified as Bayo Atanda also killed self.

The 25-year-old indigene of Kwara State who lived with her mother at Igbekele Street, Iyana Cele bus stop, Shibiri area of Lagos State has reportedly been battling depression since her boyfriend died and she took a poisonous substance suspected to be ‘sniper’.

Though she left no suicide note, a quick check on her Facebook page revealed that she engaged in posts which centred on death and depression.

It was further learnt that her trauma was heightened by her late boyfriend family and friends’ allegation of causing his death.

Tawa, Adenike’s mother who confirmed her death told Punch that she met her dead after she returned home from evening prayer.