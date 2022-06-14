From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A teenager, Ifeanyi Osuji, from Agbaghara, Nsu, in Ehime Local Government Area of Imo State, alleged to indulge in fetish internet advance fee fraud, otherwise known as Yahoo plus, has raped a 17-year-old girl, Amarachi Iwunze, also from same locality to death.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, threw the entire community into a sober mood, while security agents were trying to calm the angry youths from further taking laws into their hands.

Already, Ifeanyi’s family residence has been razed down by angry youths of the community, who could not stand the abominable death of their daughter.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that little Amarachi from Umuduruewuru, Umuezeala Nsu Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano LGA of the State was discovered few hours later in Ifeanyi’s room who had fled after realising the gravity of his offence by his mother, who forced the door open after several attempts knocking at the door.

A youth from the community, who did not want his name mentioned, said, “all we are seeking is Justice for little Amarachi; we will not rest until Ifeanyi is provided to us, he must come and face his punishment.”

When contacted, the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said he was not aware of the incident yet.

