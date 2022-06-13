From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A teenager , Ifeanyi Osuji from Agbaghara, Nsu in Ehime Local Government Area of Imo State alleged to indulge in fetish internet advance fee fraud otherwise known as Yahoo plus has raped a 17 year old girl, Amarachi Iwunze, also from same locality to death.

The incident which happened on Sunday has thrown the entire community in a sober mood while security agents are trying to calm the angry youths from further taking laws into their hands.

Although, the suspect has bolted away after his action but youths of the community are said to be combing everywhere for him to face his crime.

