By Henry Uche

Life has not been fair to young Moses Anuoluwapo. From birth, she has been battling with heart disease, which has made life unbearable for her.

Except help comes her way as soon as possible, the seven-year-old girl’s health would continue to deteriorate, her doctors have said.

Narrating the family’s ordeal since they first noticed the illness sometimes in 2014, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Moses, who hail from Kogi State, said that they have spent all they had running clinical tests and treatment.

Every passing day, her health continues to fail despite visits to different hospitals seeking a permanent solution.

When another round of diagnosis was carried out in 2019 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Anuoluwapo, it showed that the girl was suffering from symptomatic congenital heart disease.

Her father said that the doctors have recommended that the patient should be urgently flown abroad for a heart surgery, which he said could be done at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, India.

She could not continue her schooling as a result of her poor health.

Moses lamented that his daughter’s condition has overwhelmed him, saying he now goes cap in hand begging to survive.

He told the reporter: “We only hope in God to ultimately heal our daughter and use whoever he wills to assist us financially. It has been tough for all of us in the family.

“Her pains torment me. Most times, she does not sleep at night. It is not easy for her surviving this kind of predicament.”

He disclosed that he has sent many appeals to religious houses, individuals, and other media houses, and he was able to raise N300,000 from well-meaning Nigerians.

According to Indraprastha Apollo hospital, about N15 million is required to carry a heart surgery on Anuoluwapo. So far, the family has not realized anything near the amount. To sustain her routine medical care is already a burden to the Moses family.

Her parents survive as carpenter and hairstylist, respectively. Apparently, they cannot afford to foot the bill to save their child. They are calling on kind-hearted Nigerians across the globe, corporate bodies and the governor of Kogi State to come to their aid in footing the medical bill.

“All we are calling for is mercy, compassion and empathy for a dying soul. We know that the country is hard, but those who have something to spare should do so as an act of selflessness. By doing so, we do for God who rewards everyone accordingly.

“Good health is not a function of how far we think we take care of our body system. No one is immune against certain inexplicable phenomena, as we have seen in this our case,” Moses said.

For those wishing to render assistance to Anuoluwapo, so that she could bounce back to life, they could do so through her account: 3172321375, First Bank; account name; Moses Anuoluwapo. Her father can be contacted on 08024576529.