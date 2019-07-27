Popular but controversial club owner, Mike Nwalie aka Pretty Mike has revealed that the girls he puts on dog leash and those he attends public functions with half naked, are always happy to do so.

“People think I take advantage of girls, but trust me; those girls are happy and see it as a privilege to go out with me for stunts, because at the end of the day, their palms are heavily greased. What the social media and society paint and reality are two different things,” he stated.

Mike added that contrary to the backlash he gets on social media for putting girls on dog leash among other weird stunts he pulls in public, his parents and family members are his biggest supporters.

“My parents and family are my biggest supporters. My father would say ‘the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’. Sometimes when he sees me pull some stunts, he’ll tell me that he had wanted to pull that same stunt thirty years ago. When I took dwarfs who had calabashes with smoke coming out of them with me to a friend’s wedding, people said I was a ritualist, but my dad called me and said why did I take only three or four dwarfs? He said next time I should take masquerades along with me. And I thought that’s not a bad idea. When people get to know that there is no ulterior motive behind my stunts, we’ll be good,” he said.