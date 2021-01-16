As the Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) continues to trend on social media with many Nigerian men hilariously joining the movement, actress, Ebun Hodo has called on her fellow women to beware because the are getting wiser by the day!

“I’m a very romantic girl and that’s why stingy men turn me off. For me, I’d advise every girl out there seeking rich men to have a rethink. These men are getting wiser by the day. Young woman, go and hustle; there’s this fulfilling thing with having your own money. Then your husband’s or boyfriend’s would only be an addition.

“My boyfriend or husband-to-be can’t come and surprise me with a Rolls Royce just like that; I’ll strive hard to buy him a Lamborghini. Every young lady out there should hustle to attract a rich man,” she told Inside Nollywood.

The fast-rising movie star also shared some of the bad habits she intends to drop this New Year. Hear her: “I want to start responding to my social media messages; I have been ignoring that. I also want to cut off people who take advantage of my kindness. I’m a very cool, funny person and I don’t judge people from afar. I’m a woman that could go the extra mile if I like someone; I could even give you my most valuable thing. But once you take advantage of my soft spots, I cut you off and that’s it! I need to work on giving people second chances.”