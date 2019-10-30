Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said that the proper education of girls would translate positively to future generations and help to reduce child morbidity and mortality.

The Minister, who spoke at a capacity building workshop for stakeholders in the Basic Education system in Abuja, maintained that the educated girl child is empowered to positively contribute to socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

The Minister, represented hy his media aide, Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, insisted that female education is crucial for national development as educating a girl child produces educated mothers who, in turn, educate their children.

He said: “No nation can adequately plan for its citizens without data. Therefore, it is of the utmost importance for stakeholders to join in the quest to get female children in schools. Skills acquisition is a form of learning and this can only be made possible when you have accurate statistics.”

He urged the trainees to continuously discharge their duties with a clearer vision, purpose and diligence.

The President, National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, in her remarks, stated that education is the best investment for any growing economy.

“Education remains the most potent tool of social mobility and foundation for societal growth. An investment in knowledge pays the best interest,” she stated.

“An educational system with the 21st century curricular and powered by technology was needed to achieve the desired objective. Girl child education unlocks access to the economic and social development of Nigeria.”