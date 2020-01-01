No fewer than six girls emerged best graduating students in public Secondary Schools in Atypa Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The girls were among eight students who performed exceptionally in their respective schools located in the Southern Kaduna Chiefdom in the 2019 May/June Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination.

The girls, including two boys were given N50,000 cash reward each by the Chief of Atyap (Agwam Atyap), Mr Dominic Yahaya, for their outstanding performances in the examination.

Yahaya explained during the people’s End of Year meeting in Zango Kataf on Wednesday, that the gesture was to encourage academic excellence among secondary school students in the area, particularly the girl-child.

“I decided to honour secondary school students who distinguished themselves in their respective schools to encourage academic excellence in my chiefdom.

“Surprisingly, young girls have dominated the list of best performing students in eight schools so far assessed out of the 15 public secondary schools in my chiefdom. This is quite commendable.

“This means that if given the necessary support, the girl-child will make academic exploits and grow to provide solutions to societal problems and contribute to the development of our society,” he said.

He said that the best graduating students of the remaining seven public schools would soon be assessed and also rewarded, expressing confidence that the girls would equally dominate the second batch.

He called on highly placed sons and daughters of the land to support in securing admission for the exceptional students and provide some form of scholarship to enable them graduate.

He identified the students as Jenifa Tanko, Government Secondary School (GSS) Samaru Kataf, eight credits; Patience Joseph, GSS Mabushi, nine credits; and Blessing Maisamari, GSS Zangon Kataf, nine credits.

“Others are Happy Usman, GSS Magamiya, nine credits, Gloria Michael, GSS Jankasa, nine credits; and Beatrice Nicodemus, TBMC Samaru, nine credits.

“The only two boys on the list are Ayuba Sunday, GSS Takanai, nine credits and Daniel Samuel, GSS Majuju, seven credits,” he added.

The chief explained that the end of the year meeting was an annual event organised to take stock of achievements and challenges in the previous year and chart a way forward for the new year.

He called on the people to learn to assist one another, particularly in the area of agriculture, education, employment, skills acquisition and other empowerment packages.

According to him, a help to one Atyap person is a help to the entire Atyap land, adding that it will go a long way to uplift the standards of living of the people and develop the society. (NAN)