Paul Osuyi, Asaba

GOVERNOR of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday in Asaba challenged the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe to give account of his stewardship during his tenure as minister and other positions of public trust he has held in the past.

Okowa who gave the challenge while swearing-in 17 commissioners as members of the state executive council, was reacting to scathing remarks against his person by the former minister.

Among those sworn-in as commissioners is the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu who is being touted as the next Commissioner for Information.

Orubebe had earlier accused the governor of marginalising the Ijaw ethnic nationality of the state in terms of appointment and development. He also recently tasked Okowa to give account for over N1 trillion which he has received as allocation since 2015.

But addressing guests at the swearing-in of his commissioners, Okowa insinuated that the former minister was venting his anger because of his (Okowa) refusal to give him (Orubebe) a commissionship slot.

Okowa said: “I am not that kind of man that will be drawn into argument with our leaders. One of our leaders has been insulting the office of the governor.

“The fact that a leader made a request and it is turned down, it is not a fact that he will go to the pages of the newspapers and social media when such a leader has not contributed enough to the state government.”

The governor took Orubebe to the cleaners, saying that he was unable to develop his own local government area despite the political positions he has held in the past.

“In Burutu, a lot has been done and more are being done. I have commissioned the Burutu township roads. So, when such a person is asking us to give account, I say this because I want to give account from his own local government.

“I urge him to tell us what he has done with his previous positions,” he said.

According to the governor, “it took weeks of broad base consultation to come with the final list of the commissioners.