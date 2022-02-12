From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday directed his Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to ensure that all Ministers and Heads of Agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all boards and committees of the Federal Government.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari gave the directive in an audience with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the president, the inclusion of young people in governance would encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics.

He asked the SGF to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that are yet to be constituted, next month.

He further directed Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff, and the SGF to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth lobby group for better synergy and cross-pollination of ideas and opportunities.

He urged both senior government officials to explore the establishment of a committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of on-going federal government projects across the country.

He said the committee would provide feedback, which will enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibility to account.

The president also welcomed the idea of the establishment of a Presidential Committee on Youth in liaison with the youth leader, requesting the SGF and the Chief of Staff to work out the modalities for its operationalization.