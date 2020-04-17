As the dreaded COVID-19 pestilence batters countries’ economies worldwide, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has called out wealthy clerics in Africa, especially those in Nigeria to ameliorate the suffering of the poor by giving their wealth to them in this time of catastrophe.

Offering a total donation of about N800 million as the Federal Government announced extension of lockdown, Fufeyin, who is also the President Of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (JOF) Foundation, had last week donated about N300 million to the Federal Government, members of his church and poor Nigerians.

Insisting that the Buhari administration needs the support of well-meaning Nigerians, especially wealthy clergymen to mitigate challenges faced by poor Nigerians, the Prophet in a press statement signed by his publicity secretary, Moses Akpovotiti and Media Aide, Tare Franklin Fufeyin, urged rich pastors to support the federal government by assisting the vulnerable nigerians.

According to Mr. Fufeyin, Nigerians has given so much to the church and it is only fair that wealthy pastors give back in these trying times.

“Nigerians need the Church more than ever before and I am challenging all Nigerian Billionaire clergymen like myself to come out and do something to the benefit of Nigerians and we support the Federal Government,” Fufeyin stated.

He revealed that he was giving out another N800 million charity donations to Nigerians so as to help relieve the hunger and hardship the COVID-19-induced lockdown has brought upon Nigerians.

He disclosed that the money would be disbursed across the country through his foundation, adding, “If you are a billionaire Prophet, Pastor, Apostle or Bishop, this is the best time to show yourself by helping the needy find relief during this global burden in our land.

“God has blessed me with everything I need, I am rich and wealthy and I am always excited to give back, I hereby challenge every wealthy clergyman to come out and give so as to help the federal government lessen the grief and burden of Nigerians.”